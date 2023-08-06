After Hours
Advent celebrated its new office space with a ribbon cutting. The Schaumburg Business Association was honored to help cut the ribbon with Mayor Tom Dailly, SBA President Lisa Gilbert, SBA members and more. They are located at 2060 E. Algonquin Road, Suite 720, in Schaumburg.
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting for Pinky Promise Pediatric Dentistry, 1355 East Ogden Avenue, Suite 105 in Naperville on July 27. The ceremony was facilitated with esteemed ambassadors and community members, as well as civic leaders.
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting for Bombay Eats, 1763 Freedom Drive, Suite 105, in Naperville on July 26. The ceremony was facilitated with esteemed ambassadors and community members, as well as civic leaders.
The 26th annual Northwest Community Hospital Foundation Golf Classic raised $784,000. Shown are, (from left) Giancarlo Pacini, Leopardo Companies, Inc., Hoffman Estates; John Figliuolo and Mark Nicks, Elite Ambulance, Orland Park and Henry Dominicis, M.D., Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights.
