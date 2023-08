Ware Malcomb hires Golub as regional director

OAK BROOK -- Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, said Jason Golub has been named regional director in the firm's Oak Brook office.

In this role, Golub is responsible for the overall leadership and continued growth of the office. A licensed architect, Golub brings more than 20 years of professional experience and leadership in the architectural industry to Ware Malcomb.

Golub previously held leadership roles at multiple design firms, and throughout his career has worked with Fortune 500 clients on projects across the country. His diverse project experience includes office, retail, mixed-use, hospitality, multifamily and historic preservation.

"Jason has worked on numerous high-profile projects and national rollout programs with some of the world's leading companies," said Cameron Trefry, regional vice president, Ware Malcomb. "We are pleased to welcome him to our Oak Brook leadership team and look forward to his contributions toward our continued growth and diversification."

Golub graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a bachelor's degree in architecture. He is an active member of the American Institute of Architects Chicago, serving on its board of directors, and is a past co-chair for the organization's Practice Management Committee.