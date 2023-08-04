Leeco Steel announces sales promotion

LISLE -- Leeco Steel, the largest supplier of steel plate in North America, promoted Andy Polka to director of sales, North, effective July 1.

In his new role, Polka will manage sales strategies for Leeco's East, Central, North and Canada regions. He will work in conjunction with director of sales, South, Tim Quinlan, who will oversee strategies for Leeco's South, Southeast, West, T&D and Service Center regions.

"Andy's leadership and innovation have been invaluable to Leeco's growth and success," said John Purcell, vice president of sales at Leeco Steel. "We look forward to seeing how Andy will create and implement new strategies that lead us to future growth in his new role."

Polka joined Leeco in 2011 as a sales representative based in Leeco's Oshkosh, Wisconsin, office. He moved to Texas in 2014 and advanced into various leadership roles, most recently serving as regional sales manager for Leeco's South region. Polka will be based in Leeco's Lisle headquarters in his new role.