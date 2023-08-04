Jel Sert announces key leadership changes

WEST CHICAGO -- The Jel Sert Co. announced several senior leadership promotions and new hires. These changes, effective immediately, aim to strengthen the company's strategy of promoting digital innovation and further broadening its market channels, the company said.

Those placed in new positions are:

• Patrick Koralewski promoted to vice president of sales for grocery and alternate channels. Koralewski will lead all strategy, implementation and growth initiatives for the segment.

• Amber Klink, elevated to director of sales. Klink will augment her responsibilities within the sales division with a heightened focus on propelling the sales team to meet and exceed its strategic goals and strengthening relationships with existing and prospective retailers and partners.

• Jeff DeLaere, promoted to vice president of marketing and digital commerce. DeLaere has been instrumental in driving the company's exponential growth in digital commerce. In his elevated role, DeLaere will assume responsibility for all aspects of digital commerce and brand marketing, in addition to maintaining his key role in managing the Amazon account.

• Mike Gomolski, promoted to vice president of insights, reporting and customer support. Gomolski will lead a team dedicated to building more effective and efficient ways to support the sales organization and the company.

• Mike Novak, promoted to senior vice president of sales strategy and development. Novak has been integral to the success of the sales organization. In his new role, he will work alongside Joseph Bouma, executive vice president of sales, to drive retail strategy and customer development.

• Amy Pagels, joining the company as vice president of licensing and partnerships. Pagels brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles, most recently at Ferrara Candy. In this new role, Pagels will oversee licensing and partnerships, and be responsible for all inbound and outbound licensing, driving the growth of the licensing division and securing strategic partnerships.

Jel Sert is a family-owned business that's been at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry since 1926. For nearly a century, generations of families have enjoyed Jel Sert's products, which include dessert mixes, drink mixes and freezer bars.

The new staffing appointments reflect the company's commitment to evolving within the rapidly changing landscape of the food and beverage industry.

"Today's announcement underscores our dedication to enhancing Jel Sert's internal capabilities to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving marketplace. Each of our newly appointed executives brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise that will be instrumental in expanding our capabilities, developing groundbreaking products, reaching untapped consumer markets, and maintaining our tradition of innovation," said Ken Wegner, president of Jel Sert.