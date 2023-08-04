CDW adds Grier to board of directors

VERNON HILLS -- CDW Corp. added Kelly J. Grier to its board of directors. The appointment was effective July 31.

Grier recently retired as U.S. chair and managing partner (CEO) of Ernst & Young LLP, a leading global professional services firm. In this role, Grier oversaw more than 81,000 employees across 31 countries with annual revenue of nearly $21 billion. She has considerable experience working with boards and audit committees of global organizations; a track record of successful growth and transformation, human capital and DEI leadership; and deep expertise in financial reporting, crisis management, risk and corporate governance, CDW said.

CDW is a multibrand provider of computer equipment, information technology solutions to business, government, education and health care customers.

"Kelly's extensive experience helping organizations navigate complex global macroeconomic trends, coupled with her financial acumen and passion for culture, inclusion and innovation make her an outstanding addition to the CDW board of directors," said Christine A. Leahy, chair and chief executive officer, CDW. "As CDW continues to help our customers unlock technology's potential in all aspects of their operations, and in all economic cycles, having Kelly's experience and perspective will undoubtedly bring value to all of our stakeholders."

Grier serves on the board of directors for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and has also served as director and chair of several private and charitable organizations.