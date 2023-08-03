Gamma Technologies helps make flights 'greener'

WESTMONT -- Gamma Technologies said its simulation software is being used to develop airline engines that run on sustainable aviation fuel or hydrogen.

GT said one of its latest clients, MTU Aero Engines, is a leader in the quest for emissions-free aviation.

MTU selected Gamma's GT-Suite software as one of its tools for thermodynamic simulation of important components for its Water-Enhanced Turbofan (WET), which reduces contrails and CO2 and other emissions.

The WET propulsion concept uses residual heat from exhaust to achieve a steam generator to vaporize water, which is then injected into the combustor. The water for this is extracted from the exhaust gas by means of a condenser and then separated; GT-Suite helps to simulate the complex heat exchanges from this operation.

"Working with visionary organizations like MTU Aero Engines, that push the envelope of engineering to reduce the climate impact and energy use of aviation propulsion, is gratifying and aligned with our corporate mission toward a more sustainable world," said Dimple Shah, president and CEO of Gamma Technologies.