CDW reports sales dip in second quarter

VERNON HILLS -- CDW Corp. Wednesday reported financial results for the second quarter, including net income of $263 million, compared to $279 million in the second quarter of last fiscal year, a decrease of 6%.

Net sales in the quarter were $5.6 billion, compared to $6.1 billion in the same period last year, a decrease of 8.5%.

CDW is a multibrand provider of computers, software and information technology solutions to business, government, education and health care customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

"Technology remains the vital foundation of our customers' abilities to achieve their mission critical outcomes. Our customer focus and value proposition as a trusted adviser are stronger than ever," said Christine A. Leahy, chair and chief executive officer, CDW.

