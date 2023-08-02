Bimbo Bakeries signs with Zebra Technologies

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said Wednesday its predictive ordering technology has been used by Bimbo Bakeries USA to save about 30% a year by reducing forecast errors.

Bimbo Bakeries, the largest U.S. bakery company, operates 59 bakeries and employs over 20,000 people. The company is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia.

Bimbo Bakeries is working with Zebra's antuit.ai software solution to improve order accuracy and minimize waste without lost sales from understocking. The software empowers front-line teams with greater visibility and productivity, Zebra said.

Bimbo Bakeries has also achieved and maintained a forecast efficiency of over 80% for more than five years, including through the pandemic.

Stock availability and ordering continue to challenge retailers with nearly 90% of retail decision-makers and associates agreeing these are the top areas to improve with technology, according to Zebra's Global Shopper Study.

"We have collaborated together to embark on a new way of working -- augmenting human know-how with (artificial intelligence) -- to solve the company's forecasting challenges, empowering them to digitally transform their business and achieve substantial results," said Sivakumar Lakshmanan, head of software solutions, Zebra Technologies.