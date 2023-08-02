Bernina sponsors sew-a-thon to help girls in Zambia

AURORA -- Bernina of America, the U.S. division of a top manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is partnering with the nonprofit Sew Powerful to provide feminine hygiene supplies to girls in Zambia.

Bernina of America will donate two of its sewing machines as prizes in Sew Powerful's second annual Sew-A-Thon, which invites individuals and groups to come together to sew fabric purses during National Sewing Month in September

The purses will be filled with feminine hygiene supplies so girls in Zambia can stay in school.

"Girls who stay in school all month long are much more likely to pass their seventh grade exam, allowing them to pursue secondary education in Zambia," said Jason Miles, co-founder of Sew Powerful. "Failing this test ends all educational opportunities. Imagine girls missing a week of school every month because they don't have the supplies to manage their periods."

Bernina and other sponsors for the sew-a-thon are contributing more than $31,000 in total prizes and incentives this year. For sew-a-thon participation and information, visit www.sewpowerful.org.