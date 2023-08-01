Iteris expands Midwest presence

GENEVA -- Iteris Inc., a technology ecosystem to manage traffic and transportation infrastructure, said it has been awarded contracts for smart mobility, safety and sustainability projects by two agencies in the Midwest: Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Mid-America Regional Council in the Kansas City area.

Iteris said it will update the intelligent transportation system (ITS) in Indianapolis. The project will include an analysis of regional transportation operations and the potential of a Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSM&O) Program.

Under the contract with MARC, Iteris will provide traffic engineering and signal timing services for the Operation Green Light Program, an effort to improve the operation of traffic signals on major routes throughout 27 agencies in the Kansas City area. This two-year agreement involves identifying innovative traffic signal retiming techniques to improve safety and mobility, reducing stops and traffic congestion, and increasing sustainability.

Through minimizing delays and stops on key corridors, Operation Green Light will help reduce emissions that contribute to ground-level ozone, which is the Kansas City area's main air pollutant.

"Iteris is excited to expand our presence in the Midwest with these new projects," said Cliff Heise, regional vice president, mobility professional services at Iteris. "We are pleased to apply our extensive ITS architecture and signal timing expertise to help both the Indianapolis and Kansas City areas increase the safety, efficiency and sustainability of their transportation networks."