Focus begins second phase at Fox Valley

AURORA -- Focus, in collaboration with development partner Atlantic Residential and property owner Centennial, said it has begun the next phase of construction at the three-story Fox Valley shopping center.

Constructed on the site of the shopping center's former Carson's store, the Fox Valley luxury apartments will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including a scenic park with abundant green space and a convenient dog park for residents, said Focus, a Chicago-based development and construction company.

Phase 2 will also include a five-story senior living center that will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services.

In June, Phase 1 was completed with the opening of Lumen, a 304-unit luxury apartment community now being leased. The senior center will be situated between Lumen and the new Fox Valley apartments.

"Fox Valley, like numerous shopping centers across the nation, is undergoing a significant transformation that will enable it to adapt to today's evolving retail landscape," said Richard Aaronson, CEO of Atlantic Residential.

Fox Valley, anchored by Macy's and JCPenney, is home to nearly 120 specialty retailers and eateries, including H&M, Forever 21 and Victoria's Secret, as well as the 50,000-square-foot Round 1 Bowling & Amusement center.

"Phase 2 of the Fox Valley redevelopment represents a significant milestone for us and our development partners," said Tim Anderson, CEO of Focus. "We are dedicated to fostering an incredible and very diverse community at Fox Valley, and we firmly believe that the addition of luxury apartments, exceptional amenities and innovative outdoor spaces will significantly enrich the lives of our residents and the community of Aurora as a whole."