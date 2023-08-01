Club Champion and Tour Experience Golf merge brands

WILLOWBROOK -- Following the 2022 acquisition of Canadian golf club fitter Tour Experience Golf (TXG), Club Champion has officially brought the Canadian branding under the Club Champion umbrella.

Since the initial merger announcement, TXG has been the functional content team for both the Canadian brand and Club Champion. All social media and content creation has operated under a joint TXG by Club Champion brand; these accounts have continued to grow, with an audience of more than 70,000 on Instagram and over 70 million views on YouTube. Now, all of those properties will revert to Club Champion branding.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the TXG brand transitioned to Club Champion and their physical stores are now represented as Club Champion Canada.

"This is an exciting move and one we've been collectively working toward for some time," said Nick Sherburne, Club Champion founder. "For over a year, we've been working together behind the scenes but viewed outwardly as separate; this branding update will give our audiences more clarity and reinforce what we already see as a united team."

With this rebrand, Canadian golfers will notice subtle Club Champion branding in the Canadian stores, but the biggest change will come from a social media perspective. As for brick and mortar shops, Club Champion Canada now has four studios: Calgary, Mississauga, The Pulpit and Toronto, with plans to expand to Vancouver.