Appeals court revives Potawatomi lawsuit over casino selection in Waukegan
The cards have already been dealt in the Waukegan casino game, but a state appellate court has issued a ruling that could bring back to the table a spurned bidder that has long complained of a "rigged" contest for the coveted gambling license.
That means the North suburban casino selection process could end up being reshuffled, even though Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts has been open for betting business at a temporary gambling mecca in the city for almost six months.
Illinois' First District Appellate Court sided Friday with the Forest County Potawatomi Community in their long-running court battle with Waukegan, where the Native American tribe has contended officials didn't give them a fair shake in 2019 while considering casino operators that were then forwarded for a final selection by state gambling regulators.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.