Appeals court revives Potawatomi lawsuit over casino selection in Waukegan

The Temporary by America Place casino in Waukegan opened to the public in February. Courtesy of XVP Studios Max Heiligman and Wesley Nott

The cards have already been dealt in the Waukegan casino game, but a state appellate court has issued a ruling that could bring back to the table a spurned bidder that has long complained of a "rigged" contest for the coveted gambling license.

That means the North suburban casino selection process could end up being reshuffled, even though Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts has been open for betting business at a temporary gambling mecca in the city for almost six months.

Illinois' First District Appellate Court sided Friday with the Forest County Potawatomi Community in their long-running court battle with Waukegan, where the Native American tribe has contended officials didn't give them a fair shake in 2019 while considering casino operators that were then forwarded for a final selection by state gambling regulators.

