Aptar reports strong sales increase

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. reported strong operational performance in its fiscal year second quarter, driven by continued growth of the company's proprietary drug delivery systems and significant sequential improvement in injectables sales.

Strong sales from prestige and mass fragrance also contributed positively to the results. Reported sales increased by 6% and core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, increased by 4%, the company said. Aptar reported net income of $83 million for the quarter, a 31% increase over the prior year.

Aptar is a global leader in drug and consumer product dispensing, dosing and protection technologies.

The quarter was highlighted by increased core sales in Aptar's pharma proprietary dosing and dispensing systems and the success of its beauty dispensing solutions in fragrance, said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar president and CEO.

Our strong performance coupled with our ongoing efforts to reduce costs, resulted in improved margins," Tanda said. "Additionally, I am proud to share the ESG (environmental, social and governance) progress made by our global team, with the recent release of our Corporate Sustainability Report, which highlights key milestones, strategic progress and the competitive advantage our leading position affords us."