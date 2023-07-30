 

Lee & Associates of Illinois promotes Calvin Gunn to principal

Posted7/30/2023 1:00 AM

Lee & Associates, one of the largest national commercial real estate providers in North America, announced Calvin Gunn has been promoted to principal of Lee & Associates of Illinois.

Gunn is an industrial real estate specialist focusing on industrial tenant representation, property sales and leasing. Gunn works alongside Principal Chris Nelson and specializes in the industrial markets in and around O'Hare and the western suburbs.

 

"Calvin has demonstrated a tremendous amount of business acumen and skill for interpersonal communication that is rare for someone his age," Nelson said. "His maturity and work ethic allows him to earn the long-term trust of clients. All of these qualities combined with a deep knowledge of industrial real estate has made this promotion well deserved."

Gunn graduated from Elmhurst College, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Finance. He is a current member of the Association of Industrial Real Estate Brokers (AIRE) and was a finalist for the coveted Frank Mahoney Award. He is also a member of the emerging leaders of NAIOP and the Knights of Columbus.

