BizWeek: Buyer for the former Sears campus; Schaumburg annexes important site

Buyer found for Sears campus

Dallas-based Compass Datacenters is the company under contract to buy the 273-acre former Sears headquarters campus in Hoffman Estates, according to sources familiar with the pending transaction.

Schaumburg annexes key site

Schaumburg has taken a major step toward the rehabilitation of the village's northeast gateway on Algonquin Road with the annexation and rezoning of the neglected property there it bought in January.

Work continues at Arlington Park

Demolition equipment continues to pick apart the old six-story Arlington Park grandstand, leaving behind tons of debris at the site of the historic racing palace. But there are plans to preserve some of what's been torn down for posterity and recycle most of the rest of it.

The Naperville economy is strong

The midyear budget report from Naperville officials shows the city's economy remains strong.

Changes at NW Transportation Center

Restrooms! Seating! Big changes are coming for Northwest Transportation Center riders.

St. Charles trying to address odors

St. Charles officials continue to question representatives from the Smithfield processing plant about concerns over unpleasant odors being emitted in the plant's vicinity on the east side of the city.

Something's brewing at Conscious Cup

Conscious Cup has opened a new roasting facility in downtown Crystal Lake.

North Central breaks ground on garage

North Central College officials, State Sen. Laura Ellman and others were in attendance for Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony on a $20 million parking pavilion on the Naperville campus.

O'Hare gets new Midwest carrier

O'Hare gets a new carrier heading to Midwest destinations. Contour Airlines will connect with downstate Illinois plus towns in Missouri and Kentucky.