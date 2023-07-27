Camping World acquires the assets of Breeden RV, opens its 200th RV dealership

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings, Inc. on Thursday announced the opening of 200th RV dealership in Van Buren, Arkansas, coinciding with the closing of its previously announced Breeden RV acquisition.

Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis said: "The opening of our 200th RV dealership is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our over 14,000 employees and their passion for the customers they serve. It's our goal to increase our store count by 50% over the next five years, through a combination of acquisitions, new store openings, and manufacturer exclusive locations."

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire is the world's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. The vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. The Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966.