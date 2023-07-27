 

AbbVie second-quarter profit tops $2 billion

 
Updated 7/27/2023 1:43 PM

NORTH CHICAGO -- AbbVie Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the North Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.91 per share.

 

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.52 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.90 to $11.10 per share.

AbbVie shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has decreased nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 