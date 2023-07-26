Aurora boutique to celebrate anniversary
Updated 7/26/2023 3:55 PM
The Wyckwood House boutique and cocktail bar, 80 S. River St. in Aurora, will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Pop-up vendor Link x Lou will sell jewelry and Flo's 2AM Tacos will sell food at the Birthday Bash. and the store will sell cocktails.
The store is also giving away a $500 gift card, on its Instagram page.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.