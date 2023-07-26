Aurora boutique to celebrate anniversary

The Wyckwood House boutique and cocktail bar, 80 S. River St. in Aurora, will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Pop-up vendor Link x Lou will sell jewelry and Flo's 2AM Tacos will sell food at the Birthday Bash. and the store will sell cocktails.

The store is also giving away a $500 gift card, on its Instagram page.