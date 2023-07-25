Baxter announces Vantive as the name of proposed kidney care spinoff

DEERFIELD -- Baxter International Inc., a global medtech leader, Tuesday announced that Vantive will be the name of the company's proposed spinoff of its Renal Care and Acute Therapies businesses. Vantive is expected to launch as an independent, publicly traded company by July 2024 or earlier, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.

"Announcing the Vantive name is a critical milestone in our journey to becoming an independent company focused solely on therapies for kidney disease and other vital organ support," said Chris Toth, executive vice president and group president, Kidney Care at Baxter, who is to serve as chief executive officer of the new company upon spinoff. "The Vantive name reflects our dedicated employees' steadfast commitment to patients and our passion for helping them lead full and meaningful lives in partnership with our customers. We are eager to continue collaborating with the kidney and critical care communities as we work to transform care globally."

Vantive will carry forward Baxter's nearly 70-year legacy as a pioneer and leader in kidney disease and organ support therapies. The company will continue to serve as a trusted partner to providers and clinicians around the world, focusing on improving outcomes for the more than one million patients it serves annually in more than 70 countries. Vantive will continue its focus on driving meaningful change in kidney care and organ support through innovative technologies, digital connectivity, and services to better support clinicians and patients. As a stand-alone entity with its own investment priorities and enhanced management focus, Vantive should be better positioned to pursue growth opportunities and invest in innovation.