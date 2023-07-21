Two graduate from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking

ITASCA -- Two Itasca Bank & Trust Co. officers have graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking. Natalie Wojtowicz, assistant vice president of operations and Roselle branch manager, and Matthew Rogers, vice president and technology officer, recently graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The three-year executive program included training on bank management with a focus on financial analysis, leadership development and strategic vision. The graduate degree is designed specifically for bank officers, including those in commercial and consumer lending, loan and operations officers, bank regulators, as well as marketing and management professionals.

The SW Graduate School of Banking at SMU prepares future leaders in the banking community for greater responsibilities with peer networking, team-building experiences, case studies, a tailored curriculum and an exceptional student-faculty ratio. Students spend two weeks over three summers on campus, which helps to cultivate professional alliances and friendships within the banking community.