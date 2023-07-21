CF Industries announces senior executive appointments

DEERFIELD -- CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Douglas C. Barnard, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, has informed the company he will retire on Jan. 12, 2024.

Michael P. McGrane, vice president, chief compliance officer and assistant secretary at CF Industries, has been promoted to vice president, general counsel and secretary as Barnard's successor.

Effective immediately, Barnard will serve as executive vice president, corporate development and legal adviser, reporting to Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, with primary responsibility for obtaining FTC clearance for the recently announced acquisition of the Waggaman, Louisiana, ammonia facility, and assisting with other strategic initiatives and business development support.

Barnard joined CF Industries as general counsel in January 2004. Prior to that, he had been an executive vice president and general counsel of Bcom3 Group Inc.

Earlier, he served as a partner in the law firm of Kirkland and Ellis and as vice president, general counsel, and secretary of LifeStyle Furnishings International Ltd.

"Doug has been an invaluable leader at CF Industries, providing expert legal advice and strategic business insight that has helped build our company into the global leader it is today," said Will.

McGrane will report to Susan L. Menzel, who has been promoted to executive vice president and chief administrative officer. Menzel has served as senior vice president, Human Resources, for the company since 2017.