Beer Bazaar to toast first year in business in downtown Grayslake

Beer Bazaar, pictured here hosting an event tied to the Grayslake Craft Beer Festival earlier this summer, is on Center Street in downtown Grayslake. courtesy OF Beer Bazaar

Beer Bazaar in Grayslake is half liquor store and half tasting room. The business will celebrate one year in operation Friday. courtesy OF Beer Bazaar

Beer Bazaar is celebrating one year in business at 107-109 Center St., in Grayslake with a ribbon cutting and festivities Friday. The shop is half craft beer store, half tasting room. courtesy OF Beer Bazaar

Beer Bazaar, a craft beer shop in downtown Grayslake that is half-tasting room and half-liquor store, will host an anniversary celebration Friday that its owners have been planning for five years.

Owner Nader Kardoush started the business in 2014 at a smaller spot in Hainesville. In 2018, he and his brother Omar began the process of rehabbing the building at 107-109 Center St.

The village granted the company incentives worth $21,000 to renovate the building.

The work included updating the tired facade. But issues with the building, the contractor they hired and eventually the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to push back the move until last year, Kardoush said.

Though preparations took longer than expected, Kardoush is optimistic after the first year.

"Compared to the old location, draft sales have skyrocketed," he said. "We used to just sell to people who wanted to sip a little bit while shopping but now we're seeing people who come in just to sit at the bar to have a pour."

Grayslake leaders gave the store permission to serve liquor outside Friday. Festivities will feature a 5 p.m. ribbon cutting, a food truck and live music.