New tech in an old place: Tapville Social to bring self-pour concept to Geneva

Get ready to pour yourself a cold one. Tapville Social is coming to downtown Geneva.

Next month, the tech-forward bar and restaurant concept is expected to finalize its purchase of the building that last housed The Little Owl tavern and Flagstone Pub. The historic structure is located at 101-105 W. State St., on the corner of Routes 31 and 38.

The plan is to open the Geneva location in early 2024.

Tapville Social in self-pour and self-service. Food is ordered via a tableside tablet or from a mobile app on your phone. Drinks are self-poured from a tap wall that includes craft beer, ciders, seltzers, cocktails and wine using a "Pour Pass."

After having their ID checked, customers get a Pour Pass -- which is either prepaid or linked to a credit card -- and insert it into the tap of their choice. Patrons then can pour as much or as little as they like, with the taps calibrated to charge you for the precise amount poured.

To avoid overserving, the Pour Pass automatically shuts off once a designated pour limit is reached.

"We are thrilled to announce our new location in the heart of Geneva's historic downtown," Joseph Tota, Tapville CEO, said in a news release. "The marriage of our tech-forward restaurant concept with the charm and character of the building we'll occupy creates a perfect blend of old-world ambience and modern innovation that will truly resonate with Geneva's wonderful residents, offering them a unique and immersive dining experience like no other."

Tapville Social has seven restaurants in six states, including a Naperville location, with four more on the way. It also offers "drink while you shop" locations at ten shopping centers, including Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, and the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont.

The Geneva location will be a franchise owned by a local couple, Brittany Balassone and Michael Smith of Geneva, the release said.

Architects for the restaurant presented plans to the Geneva Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday. They hope to begin the permitting process in a few weeks.

Renovations to the stone building, which was built in 1853, will happen in two phases, said Nicholas Manheim of Manheim Architecture in St. Charles. The first phase will get the restaurant up and running. Then work will focus on further repairs to the facade and foundation.

The building has undergone numerous restorations and remodels, including a rebuild after a fire in 1892. It was home to a post office, barber shop, attorney office, newspaper publishing house and Simon's Dry Goods before The Little Owl opened in 1935. The business expanded with the addition of the Flagstone Pub in 2007. It closed in 2019.