Future of revised townhouse plan in Lake Zurich uncertain

The future of a proposed townhouse development in Lake Zurich is uncertain despite substantial revisions since it was rejected by the village board in January.

During an informal courtesy review Monday, some trustees still had concerns with the plan by OSK Capital Partners LLC of Highland Park for 9.3 acres at 670 S. Old Rand Road, just north of the intersection of Buesching Road.

The developer wants the property rezoned for 40 townhouses in 11 buildings, down from 52 units originally. Other changes are upgraded building design and, with the exception of a detention area, leaving the land north of a connecting road in its natural state.

This is the third try for OSK. Last August, the advisory planning and zoning commission recommended approval. The village board reviewed the plan in October but sought revisions.

In January, the board denied the revised application, saying questions about density, building design, and wetland areas, among others, were not substantially addressed.

Further revisions were presented during the courtesy review. If generally acceptable, specifics face staff review and a public hearing before the plan returns to the village board for an official vote.

"We need to know, frankly, whether you want to see or are willing to see townhouses there," said attorney Lawrence Freedman, representing OSK.

Even a positive response from trustees doesn't necessarily equate to final approval, he added.

"We understand that's always a risk we take, and we understand we're taking it now," Freedman said.

A majority of the board appeared wary of the revised plan.

Trustee Greg Weider said he doesn't know if the changes are "significant enough" to make him comfortable with the property's density and the development's impact on that area.

Freedman said the developer considered single-family homes for the site, but it was not economically feasible to buy and develop the land for that purpose. The proposed townhouses would range from $450,000 to $550,000.

Mayor Tom Poynton suggested fewer buildings may work.

"I like what you've done so far (but) it's not perfect yet," he said. "If you decide to go forward, the process will get it close" to what all can accept, he added.

Freedman on Tuesday said trustees' comments were being evaluated and a decision to proceed hasn't been made.