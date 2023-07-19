Elk Grove Village tops business park rankings

The gateway sign at the border of the Elk Grove Village Business Park. Courtesy of the Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Business Facilities Magazine has designated Elk Grove Village as home to the nation's No. 1 business park for the second consecutive year.

Elk Grove Village Business Park has been recognized as the leading park in U.S. due to sheer size, services, utilities and logistics advantages, according to the village. The development of nearby Elk Grove Technology Park is promising to enhance the site and area further.

Business Facilities Magazine is the primary publication servicing the industrial and manufacturing site selection marketplace. In designating Elk Grove's business park as the nation's leader, the magazine citing the Elk Grove's efforts to support industry through community growth.

"It is extremely gratifying for us to earn this designation because it means our strategy to recruit and retain manufacturers and high-tech companies is paying off, which is good for our entire community," said Craig Johnson, Elk Grove Village mayor. "We'll keep working every day to ensure that companies considering a relocation know about all we have to offer while also providing top-notch service to the companies that already call Elk Grove Village home."

The Elk Grove Village Business Park is the nation's largest, with almost 65 million square feet of inventory, 5,600 businesses and more than 400 manufacturers. Earlier this year, the Village announced that the amount of available business park space in Elk Grove Village had reached yet another all-time low, a reflection of a very healthy local economy and an indication that demand for industrial property in the suburb remains among the highest in the region.