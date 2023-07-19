DeVry's Keller business school celebrates 50 years

NAPERVILLE -- DeVry University is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Keller Graduate School of Management. Throughout its five-decade history, Keller has been providing tech and business-focused education to prepare future the leaders.

Founded as the CBA Institute in 1973 by Dennis Keller and Ron Taylor, the Chicago-based institution became the Keller Graduate School of Management in 1976. For half a century, Keller's goal has remained the same -- preparing diverse learners to thrive in digitally-powered careers shaped by continuous technological change. Today, there are more than 70,000 Keller alumni worldwide, transforming their lives and helping build their communities.

"The number of lives we've touched over 50 years really makes you stop and think," said Ron Taylor, DeVry's honorary lifetime trustee and Keller's co-founder. "When we started, it was seven students and a rented office space in downtown Chicago. Over the years it's expanded into an international company with graduates in many different industries."

Keller offers nine master's degree programs and nine graduate certificate programs, including its flagship MBA program with 10 specializations.