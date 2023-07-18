Davisware names Angelopoulos as CEO

WEST DUNDEE -- Davisware, a provider of cloud-based software, said Tuesday Chief Operating Officer Tasos Angelopoulos has been promoted to chief executive officer.

Angelopoulos brings deep expertise in the field services industry and more than a decade of executive leadership and operational experience to Davisware. During his tenure as COO, Tasos orchestrated the launch of new innovative software products and facilitated a period of hypergrowth into new markets, the company said.

"Tasos' extensive background in the field services industry makes him an invaluable addition to our team. His strong commitment to partnering with our clients positions him as an exceptional successor and CEO," said Jennifer Davis, co-founder of West Dundee-based Davisware.

Prior to joining Davisware, Angelopoulos was the vice president of sales and revenue operations at SMS Assist, a facilities maintenance technology company, where he was responsible for leading go-to-market sales strategy, corporate development, and strategic partnerships.

The appointment follows a period of exceptional growth at Davisware following Serent Capital's investment in 2019. The company continues to grow recurring revenue by 30% a year with industry-leading retention rates and new product innovation. Davisware has secured or expanded a number of strategic partnerships across the industry, including with suburban companies Parts Town and Middleby.