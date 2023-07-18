An Arlington Heights gem plans to open second location in Deer Park

Persin & Robbin Jewelers hopes to build new store at Quentin and Lake-Cook roads in Deer Park. The store's flagship location opened in downtown Arlington Heights in 1958. Courtesy of Deer Park

A longtime Arlington Heights jeweler plans to open a second location in Deer Park.

Pending approvals, Persin & Robbin Jewelers will build a 6,540-square-foot store at the southeast corner of Lake-Cook and Quentin roads, with plans to open in the summer of 2024, owner Brad Robbin said.

Unlike his current store, which is tucked into a strip mall at 24 S. Dunton Ave. in downtown Arlington Heights, the new location will be a free-standing structure. The proposed 27-foot-tall French Chateau-style building would have a mansard roof and decorative dormers, as well as its own parking lot.

Robbin said the new location will help the business serve its customers in the Deer Park area. The Arlington Heights store will remain open, he added.

"I don't really want to give up this (Arlington Heights) location, because people have been coming to us for three generations and we have such a good relationship with the village, the businesses and the people, that I want to continue it," he said.

Robbin is the store's third-generation owner. His uncle, Irv Robbin, and business partner Ben Persin opened the store in 1958.

In addition to retail sales, the store performs engraving and watch repair. It specializes in selling Rolex and Tudor watches, both of which also will be carried at the Deer Park location.

"We only sell natural diamonds," Robbin added. "We don't do man-made diamonds."

Before construction begins, Deer Park village officials must grant zoning approval. The village's planning and zoning commission has started hearings, which are set to resume Aug. 7.

The proposal also calls for Deer Park to annex a portion of site that currently is in Palatine. Palatine would provide water and sewer service under an intergovernmental agreement with Deer Park.