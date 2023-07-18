AAR expands contract with United Airlines

WOOD DALE -- AAR Corp., a provider of aviation maintenance services to commercial airlines and government operators, said it has signed an agreement with United Airlines to extend and expand its existing maintenance, repair and operations deal through 2030.

Under this agreement, AAR has committed to growing its dedicated airframe narrow body capacity to provide United Airlines a minimum of 10 lines of maintenance support across AAR's Miami and Rockford, MRO facilities, the company said.

To support the additional lines of maintenance, AAR will add a new three-bay hangar adjacent to its existing nine-bay facility at Miami International Airport, pending approval by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners. Miami-Dade County is expected to reimburse the construction costs of the hangar.

United's increased maintenance commitment is projected to create more than 250 AAR careers in the Miami and Rockford communities and grow revenue for Miami International Airport.

"United and AAR have enjoyed a long, successful relationship based on AAR's reputation for safety, quality and reliability," said Mike Arata, managing director of base maintenance for United Airlines. "Expanding our relationship with AAR is an important step in building out our internal and external long-term heavy maintenance footprint to meet the demand for our growing fleet."