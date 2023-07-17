Zengeler Cleaners hosts international business delegation

NORTHBROOK -- Zengeler Cleaners, the Midwest's oldest and largest dry cleaner, recently hosted a business delegation of 28 industry leaders from Japan.

The delegation, representing the largest and most successful dry cleaning operators in their country, was organized by Keisuke Uchikoshi, chairman of Sankosha USA, a premier provider of equipment for the dry cleaning industry.

The group toured Zengeler Cleaners' northern Illinois locations to observe operations and to identify best practices used in the U.S., many of which the group hopes to implement upon their return to Japan.

"Zengeler Cleaners was excited to share the processes used in our operations," said Tom Zengeler, president of the family-owned cleaner. "By visiting several stores in different locations, we were able to showcase how we do business in different settings. The tour prompted a series of questions about all aspects of our operations, from equipment to technology and administrative processes."

This visit to Zengeler Cleaners was the second by Japanese leaders in the last decade. One reason the group continues to be interested in Zengeler's is because the company has been a pioneer in the use of natural solvents and is also a leader in recycling -- recapturing 100% of solvents by using one of the tightest, most carefully controlled systems in the industry, Zengeler said.

Zengeler Cleaners has locations in Northbrook, Deerfield, Long Grove, Winnetka, Northfield and two Libertyville stores.