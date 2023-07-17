 

sweetgreen opening Tuesday in Deer Park Town Center

  • The health-conscious restaurant chain sweetgreen opens its newest Illinois location Tuesday at the Deer Park Town Center in Deer Park.

      The health-conscious restaurant chain sweetgreen opens its newest Illinois location Tuesday at the Deer Park Town Center in Deer Park. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2020

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/17/2023 11:41 AM

The newest Illinois location of the health-conscious restaurant brand sweetgreen will open Tuesday in Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, #438, in Deer Park.

For every bowl sold on opening day, sweetgreen will donate a bowl to Northern Illinois Food Bank, which provides 250,000 meals per day in 13 counties in the region.

 

To celebrate the opening, sweetgreen will host a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with the Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce and the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce. Guests can receive giveaways, including floral arrangements from Lake Zurich Florist, refreshments from Healthy Hub's Energy Lit Tea Bar and sweet treats from JARS, created by local founder Chef Fabio Viviani.

The 1,999-square-foot location will accommodate 26 diners inside and 24 diners outside on the restaurant's patio. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 