sweetgreen opening Tuesday in Deer Park Town Center

The newest Illinois location of the health-conscious restaurant brand sweetgreen will open Tuesday in Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, #438, in Deer Park.

For every bowl sold on opening day, sweetgreen will donate a bowl to Northern Illinois Food Bank, which provides 250,000 meals per day in 13 counties in the region.

To celebrate the opening, sweetgreen will host a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with the Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce and the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce. Guests can receive giveaways, including floral arrangements from Lake Zurich Florist, refreshments from Healthy Hub's Energy Lit Tea Bar and sweet treats from JARS, created by local founder Chef Fabio Viviani.

The 1,999-square-foot location will accommodate 26 diners inside and 24 diners outside on the restaurant's patio. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.