Argonne to use J.D. Power auto data

LEMONT -- Through a new collaboration formed by a contract between the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory and J.D. Power, Argonne researchers hope to gain insights into the use of electric vehicles and charging stations.

J.D. Power is a company focused on data analytics and consumer insights. Argonne is gaining access to J.D. Power's EV Index SM, which collects electric vehicle data sets. These data sets will provide insights into the rapidly growing market for EVs and an understanding of consumers' experience with EV charging infrastructure, Argonne said.

Argonne researchers will be able to better understand drivers' interest in EVs, patterns of EV adoption and EV owners' experience, preferences, usage patterns and the challenges they may face regarding charging stations.

"This understanding will support decision-making that moves the nation closer to its clean transportation and climate goals," said Claus Daniel, Argonne's associate laboratory director for advanced energy technologies.

As the demand for EVs continues to rise, researchers and policymakers face the critical task of understanding consumer preferences, barriers to adoption and charging experiences. This knowledge will help inform the development of more accessible and reliable charging networks, ultimately driving the widespread adoption of EVs, Argonne said.