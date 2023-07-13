Sikich announces 2023 visionary scholarship recipients

NAPERVILLE -- Professional services company Sikich announced the winners if its 2023 James A. Sikich Visionary Scholarship: Jack Glazer and Alexander Tosetti.

Glazer, a senior at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is double majoring in accounting and information systems. He holds several leadership positions in a professional business fraternity, a social fraternity and a consulting organization.

Tosetti, who is majoring in accounting and business administration with a minor in data analytics, is a senior at Augustana College. He is a member of Augustana's football team while also working multiple part-time jobs and volunteering with the Volunteer Tax Assistance program, helping prepare tax returns free for low-income households.

In 2019, Sikich established the James A. Sikich Visionary Scholarship in partnership with the Illinois CPA Society to honor the firm's founder, Jim Sikich.

"Our founder, Jim Sikich, strongly believed in supporting the next generation of leaders in the accounting industry and we honor his legacy with this annual scholarship," said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. "The two individuals receiving this year's scholarship not only are proven leaders with a passion for their future careers in accounting, but they also share our Sikich value of servant leadership, as is demonstrated by the work they do in their local communities."