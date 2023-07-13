Business for a Better World: Five + Ivy Salon and Suites

The original five who founded Five + Ivy Salon and Suites. Right to left: Katie Kramer, Emily Herman, Kari Le, Jenny Bowman and Danielle Kaplan. Photo courtesy of Lauren Margaret Photography

Five + Ivy Salon and Suites is a unique salon and beauty/wellness suite business that fosters a community of small business entrepreneurs. Photo courtesy of Lauren Margaret Photography

Kari Le is the owner of Five + Ivy Salon and Suites in Libertyville. Photo courtesy of Lauren Margaret Photography

Five + Ivy Salon and Suites

1793 Northwind Blvd Libertyville, IL 60048

(224) 545-7749

suites.fiveandivy.com

Industry: Beauty and Wellness

An interview with: Kari Le, Owner, Five + Ivy Salon and Suites

Q: Describe your company.

A: We are a unique salon and beauty/wellness suite business that fosters a community of small business entrepreneurs. Our space combines modern luxury with affordability, allowing our diverse group of individuals to thrive. With a collaborative atmosphere and a commitment to empowerment, we provide a platform for independent professionals to showcase their talents and build their brands.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: I am fortunate to operate a business model where hiring additional staff is not necessary. Our company is structured to accommodate independent professionals who are their own bosses. As a result, we foster an environment that encourages entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency. However, while we may not be actively seeking traditional employees, we are constantly exploring avenues for capital investments that will further enhance the overall experience for our clients and the success of our small business owners. Our commitment to growth and innovation remains unwavering as we strive to elevate our company to new heights in the coming year.

Q: What's the hottest trend in your industry?

A: In our industry, the current hottest trend is undoubtedly the celebration of natural hair and natural beauty. Embracing and enhancing one's unique features has become a powerful movement.

The shift toward authenticity and self-acceptance has resonated strongly with individuals seeking a more genuine and inclusive beauty experience. Our company is proud to be at the forefront of this trend, empowering our clients to confidently embrace their natural selves and promoting a culture of self-expression. We believe that there is unparalleled beauty in simply being true to oneself.

Q: Is your company minority-owned? Woman-owned? If so, what are the challenges of being a minority- or woman-owned company?

A: Yes, my company is proudly a woman-owned business. As a mother of three, with two of my children being girls, I take immense pride in demonstrating to them that gender is not a barrier to achieving anything with dedication and determination. I am grateful for the support and encouragement we have received from the village of Libertyville, which has greatly contributed to the success of our business.

While we have been fortunate to receive strong support, it is important to acknowledge that challenges can exist for women-owned businesses in various contexts. Although we have not encountered significant obstacles thus far, it is crucial to recognize that the broader business landscape may present unique challenges for women entrepreneurs.

Our dedication to overcoming these challenges is driven by the belief that gender should never hinder one's ability to succeed in business. We strive to inspire and empower women, showcasing that with perseverance and resilience, they can accomplish remarkable achievements in any industry.

Q: What do you do to make your business a good place to work for your employees?

A: At our company we prioritize creating an exceptional work environment. We maintain a warm and welcoming atmosphere while ensuring cleanliness and well-stocked supplies. My passion lies in supporting the growth of our small business owners, particularly women, by providing guidance and resources.

Collaboration and inclusivity are central to our culture, where every voice is valued. We also prioritize the safety of our team members by employing a robust camera and security system, ensuring a secure environment at all times.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: In our salon, we live by the mantra of "Good hair, good people." It represents our commitment to providing exceptional hairstyling services while cultivating a community of wonderful individuals. We take pride in not only delivering beautiful hair transformations but also fostering a positive and welcoming environment.

Our mantra serves as a reminder to prioritize both the quality of our work and the relationships we build with our valued clients and team members. Experience the magic of "good hair, good people" at our salon, where excellence and camaraderie come together.

Q: What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

A: One fascinating fact about our company is that it originated from the collective vision of five close friends who desired to break away and become their own bosses, taking control of their own destinies.

We discovered an adorable space and each rented a portion of it to establish our individual businesses. Experiencing the freedom and fulfillment of entrepreneurship, I was inspired to expand and offer others the opportunity to embark on their own business ventures.

Curiosity often surrounds the origin of our company name. The name "Five + Ivy" holds a special meaning for us. "Five" represents the unity and bond shared by the five friends who initiated this journey. Additionally, as our space is adorned with abundant greenery, we wanted to incorporate a plant-related element into our name. Hence, we chose "Ivy," as its leaf typically features five distinct points.

This interesting fact showcases the unique story behind our company, highlighting the friendships, independence and greenery that have shaped our identity.

