UPS leases building in Addison

ADDISON -- Clear Height Properties said UPS, a Fortune 50 global shipping and logistics firm, has leased a 34,700-square-foot building at 1404 W. Fullerton Ave. in Addison.

Clear Height purchased the vacant property in September and executed a series of capital improvements, including a new roof, new mechanicals, new drive-in doors, a parking lot replacement and exterior painting, the company said.

The building is the 18th industrial property Clear Height owns and operates in Addison.

"Getting this project completed and a lease signed in this shortened time frame highlights the capabilities of the entire Clear Height team," said Max Hoye, director of leasing for Oak Brook-based Clear Height Properties. "We are thrilled to add another blue-chip tenant to our portfolio and are excited to repeat this value-add play."

The property features seven drive-through service bays and an additional 1.5 acres of secured land for outside storage and trailer parking.