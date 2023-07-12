Two new clothing stores coming to Fashion Outlets

ROSEMONT -- Fashion Outlets of Chicago said the first Midwest outlet locations for popular women's fashion boutique Maje, an SMCP Group brand, will open in September. This opening will be followed by its sister brand, Sandro, in 2024.

Maje was founded by Judith Milgram to create clothing for active women, opening its first shop in Paris in 1998. The brand offers bold, urban and modern pieces for all women and all occasions.

Maje will be located on Level 2 of the shopping center, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way in Rosemont.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our first outlet for Maje in the Chicago area at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago," said Laura Yetman, vice president of retail and business development for SMCP North America. "Located in the premier outlet center in the market, these stores represent an opportunity to continue building on the success that both brands have seen in our full-price boutiques and department store concessions throughout the years."