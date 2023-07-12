New MRI technology comes to the Fox Valley

The new Siemens Magnetom Free.Max MRI, one of the world's most advanced magnetic resonance imaging scanners on the market today, is now available at Fox Valley Orthopedics.

FVO said the new MRI machine is designed for patient comfort while providing higher resolution images for better diagnostics.

The model offers the largest cylindrical MRI opening to date at 80 centimeters wide compared to the normal 60 to 70 centimeters, m and is quieter than many legacy MRI machines.

The Magnetom Free.Max combines technological advances in artificial intelligence digitalization, enabling a wider range of clinical applications for imaging.

Earlier this year, FVO's Elgin-Royal location, 2350 Royal Blvd. in Elgin, underwent major renovations in preparation for the new Magnetom Free.Max MRI. This included expanding the MRI area and waiting room, in addition to creating a more relaxing patient environment.

"The new MRI will allow for a greater patient experience, making it more comfortable for patients," said FVO's CEO John Brady.