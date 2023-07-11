The Joint Commission launches memory care certification

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Association, has launched a Memory Care Certification for assisted living communities.

The voluntary, specialty certification was initiated July 1 and recognizes Joint Commission-accredited assisted living communities that meet its standards to support the delivery of high-quality care for residents diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia.

The new certification requirements reflect current evidence-based practices in memory care, align with the Alzheimer's Association Dementia Care Practice Recommendations, and build on existing requirements for The Joint Commission's Assisted Living Community Accreditation Program.

Nearly 50 ALCs across the United States have committed to undergo the optional certification process, the Joint Commission said.

Founded in 1951, the Oakbrook Terrace-based Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care. The organization accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States.

"Approximately 34% of assisted living community residents have Alzheimer's disease or other dementias -- impacting residents, families and health care workers across the nation," said Gina Zimmermann, executive director, Nursing Care Center and Assisted Living Community Services, The Joint Commission. "It is key that assisted living communities provide these residents with specialized care to meet their unique needs."