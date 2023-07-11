Shuttered Palatine banquet hall to reopen with new name, owners

A dormant Palatine banquet facility is getting a new lease on life.

The Palatine village council Monday granted a special use for the Saahar Group Inc. to operate Cosmopolitan Eventos at 1170 E. Dundee Road.

The special use allows the serving of food and liquor and live entertainment.

The property previously was occupied by Excellence Banquet Hall, which closed in November 2020. Prior to that, Rosa Bella Banquets operated on the site.

The Saahar Group's president, Wheaton resident Eduardo Haro, said the 300-person capacity banquet hall will be available for small to medium-sized celebrations, including quinceañeras, cotillions, weddings, baptisms, family events, luncheons and charitable and cultural events.

Its business plan indicates the facility will offer "flexible budget options" that may not be available at other banquet halls in the area.

The 7,500-square-foot venue is part of the Laredo Plaza, which is anchored by the La Rosita grocery store.

Haro said he has a history with the property, having been involved with one of the previous operations.

"That same place has been a banquet hall for many, many years, but it has changed hands," he said.

Haro said he does not have a definite opening date. That will depend, he said, on the village's schedule regarding permits and other requirements.

The menu, Haro said, will feature an array of international offerings, including Italian, Mexican and Greek cuisine.

A DJ or live entertainment will be available at most events. A private security firm will work in coordination with the Palatine Police Department, the operators say.