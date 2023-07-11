Libertyville mom's playdate group expands into business venture

Although she had never started a business, Libertyville mom Hannah Frei is banking on built-in clientele for The Hangout, an indoor playground for kids.

Frei, who has a 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, said she enjoys visiting indoor playgrounds and other places to entertain and engage her boisterous children.

But driving about 30 minutes with a toddler to get to the nearest location is an undertaking to which many moms can relate, she reasoned.

"I was looking for something closer and said, 'Someone should do this,'" Frei said as she and a longtime friend, Scott Spector, painted the cinder block walls at the future home of The Hangout, 777 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Frei's lease began July 1, three days after getting unanimous village board approval to operate an indoor play area as a special use in a commercial district.

The 3,200-square-foot space most recently housed a personal fitness training and nutrition/wellness coaching facility.

"If she wants something she's going to figure out how to do it," Spector said. "She was always the organizer so it makes sense -- she's started a business."

The idea began percolating last November. Out of a desire to "meet and explore" with other families in the area, Frei started "Libertyville Area Playdates" on Facebook.

"I started this play group thinking it would be 20 local (moms) wanting to get together," Frei said. The response was overwhelming, and the group now has 575 members.

While coordinating meetups and a monthly playdate calendar, Frei kept hearing from parents about having to drive 25 minutes or more.

"Based on my conversations with hundreds of families here in Libertyville, the demand for such a place right in our own town was apparent," according to her proposal.

After solidifying her idea with input from parents and friends, Frei looked for a spot accessible to downtown. She admittedly is "winging it" but said as a Realtor she has business savvy and transferable skills to give it a go.

"It's something Libertyville should have for its residents," she said. "I'll be enjoying it myself as a parent."

The Hangout, primarily for children under 8, will offer play hours, hosts private events, parties and workshops. Parents or caretakers must remain on-site with their kids.

Features will include a retail space for juice, water and other items, a party room, a nursing/changing room, three locally designed and built playhouses, a road with kid-friendly vehicles, infant soft and sports play areas, and a stage.

Projections are for 25 open play customers each weekday and 50 per day on Saturdays with memberships, multi-pack passes and party packages available. A fall opening is anticipated.