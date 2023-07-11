ClearFlame's generator progresses through test

GENEVA -- A power generator that runs on renewable low carbon fuel successfully completed a pilot test at the Battery Innovation Center in Newberry, Indiana, said Geneva-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies.

The generator, called Genset, utilizes FuelAdaptive engine technologies patented by ClearFlame. The trial was conducted by Electric Power Research Institute in partnership with ClearFlame and Duke Energy, the company said.

In addition to a series of other tests, the Genset demo unit completed a successful 24-hour continuous power test. Phase two testing will be done in conjunction with ComEd, an Exelon company in Illinois, in which the generator will power a real customer with a renewable low carbon fuel.

"There's a clear need in the power generation market for reliable clean power to supplement and complement (electrical vehicle) grids, whether during episodic blackouts, daily peak power periods or when a rapid recharge is required," said Kevin Cellucci, ClearFlame's director of strategy. "ClearFlame's engine allows the Genset unit to run on clean, widely available ethanol, reducing carbon, cutting costs and offering a sustainable mobile power source that we are developing to work in nearly all weather and terrain conditions."