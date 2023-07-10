Shaq's Big Chicken to open Tuesday in Rosemont, but he won't be there

Shaquille O'Neal isn't expected to be at the grand opening of his Big Chicken restaurant Tuesday in Rosemont, officials said Monday. Courtesy of All Points Public Relations

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant in Rosemont is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but the former NBA big man isn't expected to attend the grand opening to avoid a repeat of the traffic and logistical nightmare that occurred at his Houston eatery's opening some two weeks ago.

More than 5,000 people showed up to the June 24 ribbon-cutting in Texas attended by O'Neal, who is an investor in the fast-food franchise inspired by his family's recipes growing up.

"That's why they're not doing that here," Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens said.

"I still think we will get him here at some point. He does pop in from time to time."

Still, village officials and police are making preparations for big crowds at the restaurant, 9437 W. Higgins Road. The first 34 people in line -- in honor of O'Neal's jersey number -- will receive chicken for a year (limited to one sandwich per week).

The opening comes a year and a half after franchisee Ken Patel inked a 10-year lease for the 2,610-square-foot, village-owned retail space. Patel, who previously owned eight 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Chicago area, plans to open a second Big Chicken restaurant at 1245 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

A reception for family and friends was held Monday evening at the Rosemont location.