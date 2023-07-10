Fresenius Kabi launches generic fertility drug

LAKE ZURICH -- Fresenius Kabi said Monday it has launched Ganirelix Acetate Injection, a generic fertility drug, as part of the company's expansion in women's health.

Ganirelix is prescribed to treat women who are undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation, a fertility therapy. Fresenius Kabi plans to continue to expand its women's health portfolio, helping to meet the growing demand for reproductive health options in the U.S., the company said.

"We're pleased to expand our Women's Health portfolio with the introduction of Ganirelix Acetate Injection, which was developed to provide hopeful parents with more choice when navigating in vitro fertilization and other fertility treatments," said John Ducker, president and CEO of Fresenius Kabi USA.

Currently, more than 2% of all births in the U.S. are a result of successful fertility drug treatments, the company said.

Fresenius Kabi, whose U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, is a global health care company based in Germany that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.