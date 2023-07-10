Clear Height honored for 'Most Significant Investment Sale'

OAK BROOK -- A Clear Height Properties transaction featuring 31 industrial properties and two land sites totaling more than 1.4 million square feet of space was selected as the Most Significant Investment Sale Transaction in 2022 at the fourth annual Illinois Real Estate Journal Awards held last month.

The transaction, at more than $100 million, was notable for its massive size, one of the largest completed in 2022, as well as the way it was deftly executed during a period of economic uncertainty and challenging capital market headwinds, the trade publication said.

The portfolio is 98% leased to more than 130 businesses, most of them in the Central DuPage market with the remaining properties located in Cook, Kane and Lake counties, according to a news release in December when the deal was announced. The transaction was a joint venture partnership between Clear Height and Harbert US Real Estate, an investment group sponsored by Harbert Management Corp.

Clear Height Properties team members celebrated the win along with nearly 700 design, engineering, construction, development, legal and financial services professionals applauding accomplishments across the industry.

"We're proud to have been included in such a competitive field alongside Colliers International and Interra Realty," said Dominic A. Sergi, CEO, Clear Height Properties. "And it was a pleasure to be among so many innovative professionals from firms large and small."