AAR named to Newsweek's diverse workplaces list

WOOD DALE -- AAR Corp., a provider of aviation maintenance and services to commercial airlines and government operators, said it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights recognized America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity with a list of the 1,000 companies that employees say truly respect and value different kinds of people. Scoring was based on a review of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees.

"Our long-standing commitment to diversity is brought to life in our workforce development efforts, involvement in the community, and the opportunities we create for our employees. We are proud that our employees and others recognize AAR among America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity," said Tracey Patterson, chief human resources officer, AAR.