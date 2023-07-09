BizWeek: Bears stadium foe not letting up; Midway Airport adds options

Bears plan finds another foe

An Arlington Heights critic of the Chicago Bears' redevelopment plans has launched a petition drive to recall the mayor and a trustee over a failure to "prioritize the welfare and interests" of residents.

New businesses coming to Midway

Midway International Airport is rolling out more shops and eateries in the coming months.

Naperville Chamber announces golf event

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce next month is hosting its third annual Chip, Sip & Drive golf event.

Geneva readies parcel for sale

The Geneva City Council declared a city-owned parcel surplus property on Monday, a move intended to facilitate its sale.

Four counties among the nation's best

If you've noticed new company headquarters in your town or a new manufacturing facility, you aren't alone. Site Selection has taken note, too, and ranked Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will among the Top 20 counties in the nation for economic development.

New wildlife center taking shape

As injured and baby animals keep coming through the doors, Willowbrook Wildlife Center has been in the midst of a $29.2 million transformation after years of overcrowding.