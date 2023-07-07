Could redevelopment of historic building be key to downtown Elgin's revitalization?

An artist rendering of the lobby for residents at The Courtyard at 40. COURTESY OF WT GROUP

Developers and Elgin stakeholders are hopeful the redevelopment of a 130-year-old historic building in the heart of downtown will be a linchpin in their effort to re-energize the area.

The Courtyard at 40 project, an $11.3 million renovation of 40 DuPage Court, will bring 40 new apartments and a 4,500-square-foot ground floor commercial space to the corner of Spring Street and DuPage Court. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held last week.

"So this is definitely rejuvenating for the downtown in addition to this particular building," said Heidi Lapin, project manager for the WT Group. "I know the city wants to keep that historic vibe and takes great pride in that. We're doing our best to bring it back to life."

Originally known as the Spurling Block Building when built in 1893, it was Elgin's first steel-framed structure and once home to the Elgin Courier News. Legend Partners purchased the building along with 30 DuPage Court in 2014.

The city approved the redevelopment in 2021 and agreed to chip in $3.9 million in tax increment financing district funding.

Each of the top four floors will have 10 apartment units. The unit mix includes eight two-bedroom, 12 one-bedroom and 20 studio apartments.

Aside from new residents, it's the commercial space that the city hopes will drive more traffic to the downtown.

Jennifer Fukala, executive director of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, said the retail space is being targeted toward food or grocery in some form. She said a recent survey of residents and downtown stakeholders showed more food and beverage options is "unequivocally the number one request the community has."

"This is a big want in the community and our data reflects that," Fukala said.

Lapin said they have had a couple of offers already, but are keen to find the right fit for the space and the city.

"The fact that we're bringing 40 apartments will bring some density and hopefully we can attract the right retailer in that space," she said.

A timeline for opening hasn't been set given the many unknowns with such an old building, but it will be ready for occupancy in 2024, Lapin said.

"This is a very complex project and we're finding something new every day, but it's exciting," she said.