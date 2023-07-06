Walgreens closing distribution center in Edwardsville

Nearly 400 workers at a Walgreens distribution center in downstate Edwardsville are losing their jobs. Associated Press file photo

Walgreens Boots Alliance said Wednesday it would lay off almost 400 employees at an e-commerce shipping center in downstate Edwardsville.

The drugstore giant's announcement came six weeks after it rolled out plans to cut 504 corporate jobs in Chicago and Deerfield, or about 10% of its corporate workforce.

CEO Rosalind Brewer previously said the company is dealing with a "challenging operating environment" involving a "more cautious and value-driven consumer."

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.