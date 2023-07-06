 

Walgreens closing distribution center in Edwardsville

  • Nearly 400 workers at a Walgreens distribution center in downstate Edwardsville are losing their jobs.

    Nearly 400 workers at a Walgreens distribution center in downstate Edwardsville are losing their jobs. Associated Press file photo

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 7/6/2023 3:49 PM

Walgreens Boots Alliance said Wednesday it would lay off almost 400 employees at an e-commerce shipping center in downstate Edwardsville.

The drugstore giant's announcement came six weeks after it rolled out plans to cut 504 corporate jobs in Chicago and Deerfield, or about 10% of its corporate workforce.

 

CEO Rosalind Brewer previously said the company is dealing with a "challenging operating environment" involving a "more cautious and value-driven consumer."

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 