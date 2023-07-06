Walgreens closing distribution center in Edwardsville
Updated 7/6/2023 3:49 PM
Walgreens Boots Alliance said Wednesday it would lay off almost 400 employees at an e-commerce shipping center in downstate Edwardsville.
The drugstore giant's announcement came six weeks after it rolled out plans to cut 504 corporate jobs in Chicago and Deerfield, or about 10% of its corporate workforce.
CEO Rosalind Brewer previously said the company is dealing with a "challenging operating environment" involving a "more cautious and value-driven consumer."
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
