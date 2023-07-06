Fox Valley Orthopedics opens two new locations
Fox Valley Orthopedics Physical Therapy said Thursday it has opened two new suburban locations in Huntley and Aurora.
FVO-PT in Huntley is located next to the Jewel in the Huntley Village Green Shopping Center at 13308 Village Green Dr., near Del Webb's Sun City. The second location, just south of I-88, is at 1444 N. Farnsworth Ave. in Aurora.
Both sites offer physical therapy equipment and teams of licensed physical therapists trained in the treatment of the musculoskeletal system.
"Physical therapy is a critical component of the health process for a wide range of surgical and nonsurgical orthopedic conditions," said CEO John Brady.
FVO-PT, founded in 1974, has nine locations throughout Algonquin, Aurora, Barrington, Elgin, Geneva and Huntley, with a tenth location opening in Yorkville this fall.