Fox Valley Orthopedics opens two new locations

Fox Valley Orthopedics Physical Therapy is now located in Huntley, above, and Aurora. Courtesy of Fox Valley Orthopedics

Fox Valley Orthopedics Physical Therapy said Thursday it has opened two new suburban locations in Huntley and Aurora.

FVO-PT in Huntley is located next to the Jewel in the Huntley Village Green Shopping Center at 13308 Village Green Dr., near Del Webb's Sun City. The second location, just south of I-88, is at 1444 N. Farnsworth Ave. in Aurora.

Both sites offer physical therapy equipment and teams of licensed physical therapists trained in the treatment of the musculoskeletal system.

"Physical therapy is a critical component of the health process for a wide range of surgical and nonsurgical orthopedic conditions," said CEO John Brady.

FVO-PT, founded in 1974, has nine locations throughout Algonquin, Aurora, Barrington, Elgin, Geneva and Huntley, with a tenth location opening in Yorkville this fall.